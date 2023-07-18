Freshen up your garden this summer

By Rebecca Parker

We all tend to give our gardens that little bit more TLC during the summer months. In the good weather, we want to sit outside and enjoy the rays in our gardens or maybe have family and friends round for BBQ’s and drinks. Therefore, you want your garden looking its best! Ulster Tatler are here to guide you in the right direction to achieve the garden of your dreams.

If it is high quality garden furniture you are after then look no further than Garden Gate Gifts. They specialise in quality garden/outdoor furniture offering a large choice for outdoor dining, tables, chairs, parasols and more. You can pay a visit to their showroom located in Dungannon to pick out the garden furniture that will suit your garden best!

Visit: garden-gate-gifts.com

Available at Garden Gate Gifts

Another must visit is CFC Interiors who have something for all your garden and outdoor needs. They have dining sets, lounge sets, fire pits, BBQs, outdoor accessories and a wide range of outdoor plants. Your garden will most certainly be summer ready after paying a visit here with in-store shopping and pick-up available from their premises in Newtownabbey.

Visit: www.cfcinteriors.com

Available at CFC Interiors

You could also pay a visit to Harvey Norman and view their range of outdoor dining, outdoor lounge, outdoor urniture and accessories. From outdoor duvets, parasols and lamps your garden will not only look amazing but stylish too. Their stores are located on the Boucher Road, Belfast and Holywood with online ordering also available.

Visit: www.harvey-norman.co.uk.

Available at Harvey Norman

Now all your garden furniture is looking great you may be in need of a sheltered area to sit under, particularly in the autumn and winter months. Apex Blinds specialises in awnings, canopies, windbreakers and parasols which can be specified in any colour you prefer. This is the perfect instalment to help give your garden the finished look. Head over to Craigavon and check out their range and let their staff help you pick the perfect option for your garden.

Visit: www.apexblindsni.co.uk