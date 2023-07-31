posted on July 31st, 2023
Greater Newry Business Awards
Over 500 guests were in attendance at the Greater Newry Business Awards, which recently took place at the Canal Court Hotel. The event, held by the Newry Chamber and sponsored by the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, gives a platform to all the local businesses and highlights their successes. There were a total of 25 categories.
Some of the winners included;
Mick Boyle of Killeavy Castle – Greater Newry Area Diaspora Award
Camocha & Fiships – Best Place to Eat (Unlicensed)
DFI Beds – Best Use of Digital Marketing
Killeavy Castle Estate – Best Tourism Business
