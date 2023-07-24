Hotel Stays in the City

By Rebecca Parker

AC Marriott Hotel, Belfast

In a stunning waterfront location overlooking the Titanic Quarter and Belfast Hills, the AC Hotel is the perfect choice for a scenic and relaxed break. Guests can also enjoy some Mediterranean cuisine in their riverside restaurant, Novelli at City Quays, run by multi-Michelin-starred chef, Jean Christophe Novelli. The hotel is only minutes away from many tourist attractions such as Titanic Belfast and Victoria Square. It is also pet-friendly meaning you can bring your pooches along too.

Visit: www.marriott.com

Ten Square Hotel, Belfast

Boasting an impressive 131 guestrooms in the heart of the city is the Ten Square Hotel. Guests have the choice of three styles of rooms, including their contemporary, chic standard rooms, their deluxe reimagined rooms in the original 19th century linen warehouse and their brand-new executive guestrooms. Many of their rooms offer views of the bustling city centre. Jospers Restaurant and Linen Bar is a firm favourite among city dwellers and tourists with the addition of their newly opened rooftop bar, The Loft for a calmer and more tranquil atmosphere.

Visit: www.tensquare.co.uk

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

This outstandingly stylish 5 Star hotel is located in Belfast City Centre with so much to offer from 146 guestrooms and suites, delicious food, a bar with an extensive wine and cocktail menu and superb service – there isn’t much more you could want. It is the perfect location for a girlie getaway or summer escape.

Visit: www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com

Titanic Hotel

Whether it’s a city break, romantic getaway or birthday celebration, the Titanic Hotel offers a range of amazing packages to ensure a comfortable and relaxing stay. It is the ideal place to stay if you’re looking to explore all that Belfast has to offer. They also have two options for dining including Drawing Office Two and the Wolff Grill for both residents and non-residents to enjoy.

Visit: www.titanichotelbelfast.com

Grand Central Hotel

Situated in the Linen Quarter in the heart of Belfast, this hotel oozes luxury and glamour. With 300 spectacular bedrooms designed with comfort in mind, guests can be assured of a relaxing stay. The hotel is also home to Ireland’s tallest cocktail lounge in their Observatory. Residents can enjoy the Grand Café and Seahorse Restaurant to during their stay to make it a truly unforgettable experience.

Visit: www.grandcentralbelfast.com