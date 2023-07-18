Internationally Renowned Orchestra Launches 2023 Clandeboye Festival

Camerata Ireland presents the 2023 Clandeboye Festival, with a week of world-

class music taking place from 19-26th August 2022. The Festival showcases internationally renowned solo artists including pianist Barry Douglas. All-island orchestra Camerata Ireland will perform twice during the Festival as they commence their 25th anniversary celebrations. Twelve young musicians from NI and ROI will take part in the Camerata.

Camerata Ireland is proud to present the 2023 Clandeboye Festival, which will take place from 19-26th August in the historic surroundings of the Clandeboye Estate, Co. Down.

The Festival’s founder and Artistic Director, Barry Douglas, will be joined by internationally renowned guest soloists for a week of world-class music, with 13 lunchtime, afternoon and evening concerts taking place in the unique and intimate setting of the Banqueting Hall and Chapel at Clandeboye.

Alongside performances of much loved music by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert, this year’s festival will celebrate the life of Polish composer Penderecki, who would have been 90 this year, as well as paying tribute to the late Lady Dufferin, whose legacy lives on in the continued success of the Festival.

Founder and Artistic Director of the Clandeboye Festival, Barry Douglas said: “The theme of this year’s Festival – ‘Music without Borders’ – highlights how music and musicians are international: music is the universal language that links us as human beings, no matter what the style!

“There are two opportunities to hear all-island orchestra Camerata Ireland as they start their 25th anniversary celebrations and prepare for a US tour in March 2024, which will include a performance in the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York. They will be joined by violinist Patrick Rafter for a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, and Douglas himself will perform Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto at the Festival’s closing concert.

Central to the ethos of the Clandeboye Festival is the Camerata Ireland Academy, and this year, 12 students from Ireland and Northern Ireland will stay at Clandeboye, taking part in masterclasses with the guest soloists. Many of the Academy’s alumni will also perform during the Festival, including flautist Eimear McGeown from Armagh and pianist Cathal Breslin from Derry-Londonderry.”

“When young musicians take part in the Camerata Ireland Academy, this is only the beginning of our relationship with them – we always offer them further performance opportunities, and our audiences love to see these talented performers return years later as soloists, knowing that they were there at the very start of their careers!

We are particularly delighted to have Patrick Rafter join Camerata Ireland for a performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons: Patrick won the Camerata Ireland Young Musician of the Year in 2010 and he is now one of Ireland’s most celebrated violinists. We are proud to have been part of his journey,” Douglas added.

Ciaran Scullion, Head of Music and Opera at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, notes: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is hugely proud to support the 2023 Clandeboye Festival. Barry Douglas and his team have selected excellent internationally renowned musicians for audiences to enjoy in the beautiful surroundings of Clandeboye Estate. I would encourage all music lovers to go along and support this terrific celebration of classical music this August.”

The Clandeboye Festival is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Ards and North Down Borough Council, Randox and the Dufferin Foundation.

For further information on the 2023 Clandeboye Festival including ticket information go to www.camerata-ireland.com/clandeboye2023

Pictured with the festival’s Founder and Artistic Director Barry Douglas are musicians Ben Gannon, Richard Watkins, Aidan Murphy and Michel Lethiec. To find out more including ticket information go to www.camerata-ireland.com/clandeboye2023