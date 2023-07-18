JOLI CLOTHING’S NEW PREMISES LAUNCH

On the glorious sunny evening of 10th June, Joli Clothing officially opened their new premises, a 19th century listed building previously occupied by the Ulster Bank in Main Street Ballyclare.

Guest host, broadcaster and journalist Claire McCollum kindly officiated by cutting the ribbon.

Guests were treated to delicious canapés and drinks served in the back garden by Neil Graham and his team from ‘At Your Place’ with music by Bob Esler.

It was boutique owner Lorraine McConnell’s way of thanking everyone for their help and support during her move.

It was the perfect evening to showcase the gorgeous new shop and the Summer 23 designer collections on offer in store, all whilst raising money for the amazing Air Ambulance NI Charity.

