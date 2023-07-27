posted on July 27th, 2023
Featured in:

Learning Disability Pride


The Learning Disability Pride Parade and family fun day recently took place in Carrickfergus.

This incredible event celebrates people with a learning disability, with the motto #DoYourThing.

It was a beautiful summer day, packed full of activities, workshops, drama and music concerts to keep the whole family entertained.

Well-known faces, actor James Martin and model Kate Grant, were in attendence.

Full coverage in our July issue, on sale now!

Staff and residents from Castleview Nursing Home, Carrickfergus
Staff and residents from Mountview, Downpatrick
The crowd enjoys the weather at the Castle grounds