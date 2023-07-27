The Learning Disability Pride Parade and family fun day recently took place in Carrickfergus.

This incredible event celebrates people with a learning disability, with the motto #DoYourThing.

It was a beautiful summer day, packed full of activities, workshops, drama and music concerts to keep the whole family entertained.

Well-known faces, actor James Martin and model Kate Grant, were in attendence.

