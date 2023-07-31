Listen Up – Podcast Recommendations

By Rebecca Parker

There is nothing I love more than putting my earphones in, choosing a podcast to listen to and heading out for a walk. I had been an avid music listener on walks/runs for many years until I listened to my first podcast – I was hooked! I still remember the very first podcast I listened to, Ferne Cotton’s, Happy Place. It felt like I was on a walk with a friend just having a chat about life. There were days I maybe walked for two hours just to finish an episode and move on to the next. I decided to put together a list of some of my favourite podcasts in the hope someone else gets the same enjoyment from them as me.

The Sinead Says Podcast

Many of you might know Sinead from Instagram. She is originally from Ireland but currently living in Australia. Her podcast gives an insight into her life in the land of Aus as well as exploring topics such as love, relationships, how our brains function and being kinder to ourselves. This is such a good listen if you’re maybe struggling a little at the moment and need some guidance with plenty of laughs along the way.

The Diary of a CEO

The Diary of a CEO with Stephen Bartlett is a no.1 business related podcast. Stephen himself has achieved immense success and is currently one of the dragons on BBC show, Dragons Den. Each week he has a guest come along and they discuss business, personal lives and how they have got to where they are today. I have picked up so many great tips from this podcast and I urge everyone to give it a listen whether you’re interested or not as he explores some very valuable life lessons.

Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed

This is one of my all-time favourite podcasts. Chris and Rosie Ramsay are the perfect comedic double act and are sure to have you in fits of laughter every time you listen. The podcast consists of them just chatting about married life in general, a ‘What’s your beef section, stories sent in by listeners and more. They now also have their very own show – ‘The Chris and Rosie Ramsay Show’ on BBC1 if you’re in need of some light-hearted comedy TV.

Be a Better You

This podcast comes from the fabulous Caoileann Conway as she helps listeners become the best version of themselves. It explores everything from food choices, fuelling for performance, feeding our minds, human behaviour, personal and spiritual development, relationships and more. Caoileann is a registered dietitian and sports dietitian so all her advice is well researched. I have learnt so much about fuelling my mind and body from this podcast and her Instagram page @caoileannconway.

NewlyWeds

This is the podcast of newlyweds, Jamie and Sophie Laing. After the success of their original podcast ‘Nearlyweds’ which covered everything in the lead up to their big day, they are back to delve into married life. These pair are absolutely hilarious together and there doesn’t seem to be any topic of conversation off limits. From amazing guests to hilarious listener messages, this podcast is sure to brighten anyone’s day.

A County Down Under

Caroline McKenna is from Newcastle, Co. Down and her open and honest podcast covers topics such as the realities of moving abroad, health and mindset and she has some really interesting guests covering topics such as breath work and cold-water therapy. Caroline started her podcast and Instagram page whist living in Australia to share both the highs and lows of living away from home for seven years. She recently moved home and is holding event across Ireland and further field in a bid to tackle the issues around mental health and teach people how to find happiness within.

Happy Place

Fearne Cotton is a breath of fresh air in her Happy Place podcast. She talks to incredible people about life, love, loss and everything in-between to find out what happiness means to them. Fearne has had some very big names as guests on her podcast such as Dua Lipa, Shania Twain and Sir Bradley Wiggins to name a few. There are some truly heart-breaking stories on this podcast but hearing how they’ve found happiness even in the darkest of times is truly inspirational.

Happy Mum Happy Baby

Giovanna Fletcher is one of those very few people in life you could just sit and listen to all day. Her podcast is centred around motherhood discussing the highs, lows, challenges and rewards that it encompasses. Each week she invites along a guest to have a frank, honest and warm discussion about parenthood. If you’re a parent and just need a little support or just to feel like you’re not alone then give this podcast a listen because you’re not alone.

Life Lessons with Siobhan O’Hagan

Some of you might know Siobhan best from Instagram and her travels around the world. I started following Siobhan a few years ago when she was living in Bali and was couldn’t wait to hear her podcast when she announced it. Her podcast covers a variety of topics from hormones, politics, health and fitness and more recently some parenthood content as she is currently expecting her first baby. She has some really insightful conversations with knowledgeable guests on all different topics and I always feel a bit more educated after listening to an episode.

Glowing & Growing

Elle delves into all topics from self-love, motherhood, grief, spirituality, friendship and more. Elle has been posting videos on Youtube for many years and her new podcast is just like sitting having a chat with a friend as you grow and glow into the best version of yourself.