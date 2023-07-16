Marine Hotel 10th Anniversary

Marine Hotel, Ballycastle recently held a celebration to mark their 10-year milestone on Thursday 8th June. During the 10th birthday celebrations, the co-owners of the Marine Hotel in Ballycastle unveiled plans for a £2m investment ahead of the 2025 Open in Portrush.

Colum McLornan and business partner Claire Hunter have announced they will add 16 more bedrooms, a new food and drink offering and self-catering accommodation. The self-catering will be housed within the former country club spa.

The business partners and college friends acquired the Marine Hotel back in 2013 and have since then doubled the workforce, revamped the hotel to a modern beachside venue and have invested millions over the last ten years.

The hotel is a popular resort in all seasons, with an on-site bar, restaurant, lounge and function space for weddings and events.

