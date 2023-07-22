New Belfast clinic opens doors

A new wellness clinic officially opened its doors in Belfast with the aim of helping its clients ‘live better for longer’.

Co-founded by Liam Botham (son of sporting icon Lord Ian Botham), Jonathan Doherty and Tracey Eisen, ACCA Longevity Clinic offers clients access to state-of-the-art equipment and therapies used globally in sports recovery to aid the enhancement of long-term wellness.

With over 30 years’ experience in the sports industry, Liam Botham developed an in-depth knowledge of how technology supports recovery.

From there, he realised the valuable role that the same technology can have in helping deliver overall wellness and longevity, marking the beginning of the concept for ACCA.

ACCA is open for walk-in or booked appointments and personalised programmes. More information can be found at

www.accalongevityclinic.com

Full coverage in our July issue, now on sale!