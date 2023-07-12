More than 400 businesspeople attended NI Chamber’s hugely popular Annual Lunch in Belfast City Hall on 23rd June. The event was hosted by NI Chamber’s newly elected president, Cathal Geoghegan, managing director of Henderson Foodservice.

Attendees at the sold-out lunch enjoyed hearing from guest speaker, the former professional footballer and Premier League manager turned television pundit and ‘King of the Jungle,’ Harry Redknapp. He was interviewed by broadcaster and event host, Claire McCollum.

NI Chamber’s Annual Lunch was delivered with the support of its Communications Partner, BT alongside supporting sponsors Cleaver Fulton Rankin, GMcG and Everun, as well as drinks reception sponsor, Dell Technologies.

