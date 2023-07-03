Prince of Wales visits NI

The Prince of Wales arrived in Northern Ireland on 27 June in his campaign to end homelessness.

The Prince visited East Belfast Mission, at the Skainos Centre where he was met by Belfast’s Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle as part of his two-day UK tour.

Prince William’s charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding in his bid to help end homelessness.

Photos by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

