posted on July 3rd, 2023

Prince of Wales visits NI


The Prince of Wales arrived in Northern Ireland on 27 June in his campaign to end homelessness.

The Prince visited East Belfast Mission, at the Skainos Centre where he was met by Belfast’s Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle  as part of his two-day UK tour.

Prince William’s charitable foundation is contributing £3m of funding in his bid to help end homelessness.

Photos by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 27th June 2023
Prince William with Tom Dinnen – Hosford Community Homes Lead.
Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 27th June 2023
Prince William meets with members of the public after the visit finished.
Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.
Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 27th June 2023
Prince William meets with members of the public after the visit finished.
Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.