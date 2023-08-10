10 Year Reunion Celebration of 2013 WPFG – the ‘Best Games Ever’

We are delighted to announce the eagerly awaited 10-Year Reunion Event of the 2013 World Police and Fire Games which is still regarded by the Games Federation as their ‘Best Games Ever,’ an extraordinary gathering of sporting legends, volunteers and supporters taking place from 5.30 pm at Newforge Sports Association on Thursday, 10th August 2023. This momentous occasion not only celebrates the spirit of athleticism and friendship that defined the games in 2013 but also seeks to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a cause close to our hearts.

The 2013 World Police and Fire Games was truly a spectacle to behold, captivating not only Northern Ireland but the world with unforgettable moments of triumph, sportsmanship, and unity. As we commemorate a decade since that remarkable event, we invite all those who were involved in making it an extraordinary success to join us in revisiting great memories and creating new ones.

In a fitting tribute to the spirit of the Games, the evening will feature a barbecue and entertainment by the talented PSNI Pipe Band, who will perform a song specially written for the 2013 Games. Their captivating melodies will transport us back to those cherished moments when Belfast watched as athletes pushed their boundaries and nations united in celebration.

The event promises to be a day of joyous reunions and meaningful contributions, as we come together to support the fight against Motor Neurone Disease. By leveraging the platform of the ‘Best Games Ever’ reunion, we aim to raise awareness for MND and extend our unwavering support to those affected by this condition.

Let’s come together once again to celebrate a decade of sporting excellence and make a difference in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease. We look forward to welcoming you on this momentous occasion.

To confirm attendance, we kindly request all former athletes, volunteers, and staff to phone Newforge on 028 9068 1027 by (RSVP Deadline), to secure their place at this exceptional gathering.