A Clearer Twist

The newly renamed “Clearer Water Antrim Coast Half Marathon” was officially launched at the recent debut of Clearer Twist – the mixer with a twist! Guests, including well-known faces from the world of sport, media and hospitality, came together in the beautiful surroundings of Panama Cafe, Belfast, where the brand launched three new mixers from its latest range of premium mixers. Clearer Water were recently confirmed as the principal sponsor of the Antrim Coast half marathon for the next eight years. Taking place on Sunday 27th August 2023, the flat and fast half-marathon course is one of the fastest half marathons in the world. The event is also supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. Starting at the beginning of the iconic Antrim Coast Road, the course sweeps into Larne Harbour and through Larne town before moving onto the

world-famous Antrim Coast Road.

Find out more at www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com

Full coverage in our August issue!

Margaret Canning, Ton O’Neill and Grainne McGarvey

Lucy McKeown and Tahnee McCorry

Mixologist Oliver Byrne and Zoe Tisdale