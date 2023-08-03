AbbeyAutoline launches ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ as part of 50th Anniversary celebrations

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker rolls-out community-based programme

AbbeyAutoline has launched its ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ community-based programme that will support 50 charities and voluntary organisations across the region in 2023.

Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker has committed to the ambitious programme as part of its 50th Anniversary with a focus on giving back to communities that have played a crucial role in the company’s success over the past 50 years.

The 50 projects will see passionate AbbeyAutoline staff from across its 15-branch network work together to make a meaningful difference to their communities by helping organisations in need of support and practical assistance.

Staff will get involved in a variety of projects including volunteering at food banks, donating in demand items to a variety of community organisations, tidying up community gardens, and fundraising for local charities.

A dozen projects have already been delivered by staff, including a clean-up of White Rocks Beach in Portrush by members of the Coleraine branch. The staff at the Newtownards,Lisburn and Downpatrick branches have each collected food donations for local foodbanks to help provide essential support to those in need.

The Ballymena branch coordinated a major fundraising drive to raise much needed items for a local organisation, Baby Basics, that supports struggling mothers and families caring for newborn babies.

The staff at the Boucher Road branch hosted a coffee morning for The Greater Village Regeneration Trust Community Fridge that aims to reduce food waste and ease cost of living pressures for residents.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director of AbbeyAutoline, expressed her enthusiasm for the ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ campaign, saying: “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we are incredibly proud to launch this remarkable community-based programme. We believe in giving back to communities across Northern Ireland who have supported us throughout our journey, and our ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ campaign allows us to do that.

“Our dedicated staff members will have the opportunity to make a real difference in their local communities. Whether it’s rejuvenating a local community garden, volunteering at an animal shelter, participating in beach clean-ups or organising a blood drive, we are determined to leave a lasting positive impact with the people we serve.”

The ’50 Ways of Giving Back’ programme builds on AbbeyAutoline’s hugely successful ’50k in May’ challenge, where over 120 staff members raised £4,000 for AWARE NI by walking, running, biking, or hiking 50 kms during May.

AbbeyAutoline has also dedicated 50 hours of volunteer support to its longstanding charity partner – the Northern Ireland Hospice – aimed at benefitting the important work carried out by the charity.

For more information on AbbeyAutoline visit: www.abbeyautoline.com