Bedroom Decor

By Rebecca Parker

Does your bedroom need a freshen up and you’re not sure where to start? I’ve put together a few pieces for inspiration. I am no interior designer but even by checking out some of these amazing brands you may be inspired by some of their bedroom furnishings.

Beaufort – “Arca” by Poliform

Arca, designed by Paolo Piva is described as a bed with multiple personalities. It has a classic solid frame but when covered by a valance, it adds a romantic and dreamy touch. There is the option of two different heights of headboard, depending on your personal preference. You can also choose the finish with the choice of wood, fabric or leather creating your dream bed.

Visit: https://www.beaufortinteriors.co.uk

Creations – Galaxy Bedroom Set

This beautiful bedroom furniture set comes in the choice of two colours – grey or cream. It offers ample storage and is finished to a high standard meaning it will last a lifetime. Creations have a wide range of bedroom furniture sets if this particular one doesn’t catch your eye. Make sure to check out their website or head in store to see more.

Visit: https://creations-interiors.com

John A Shannon – Shalford White Duvet Cover Set

This fresh crisp white duvet cover by Laura Ashley oozes luxury. The timeless design adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom. Featuring a woven stripe and finished with a pipe edge it creates clean and relaxed bedroom space. You are open to any colour scheme with a white duvet and can change up your throws and cushions depending on the season.

Visit: https://johnashannonshop.co.uk

Harvey Norman – Axel Cushion

The Axel cushion is available in two different sizes to suit your bed size best. The differing shades of blue and green give this cushion a more expensive look and would help add brighten up and add a splash of colour to your room. Harvey Norman have a wide range of soft furnishings available to buy both online and instore.

Visit: https://www.harvey-norman.co.uk

Matalan – Inlight Clear Glass Table Lamp

This stunning table lamp will add a touch of class to any room due to its glass base and grey fabric shade. It is easily cleaned with a clean, dry cloth – which we all love to here. It would complement the grey furniture and white duvet set perfectly. If this isn’t the look you are going for, check out Matalan’s website and discover more of their homeware range.

Visit: https://www.matalan.co.uk