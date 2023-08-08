Books you must read

By Rebecca Parker

Love Untold – Ruth Jones

As a huge fan of Gavin & Stacey, I was so excited when Ruth Jones (creator & writer) announced she was releasing her first novel back in 2018. Now onto her third book I can confidently say I am a huge fan of her writing. Her latest novel, ‘Love Untold’ takes you through the story and relationship of four generations of women in the one family. Although there is heart-break and sadness, Jones’ warmth and compassion seeps through making you unable to set the book down.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz – Heather Morris

This book had me in streams of tears. It is a heart wrenching read in terms of its subject matter but so uplifting in its story of love and friendship through the most difficult of times. The human love story of Lale and Gita is unforgettable and their story has stayed with me long after reading it. I encourage anyone to read Heather Morris’ novels as they are truly outstanding.

Happy Place – Emily Henry

Perhaps one of the most read novels this summer is Happy Place by Emily Henry. It is the ultimate holiday read for you to enjoy whilst lying by the pool soaking up some rays. It’s witty, heartfelt and sunny. This novel could be your ‘happy place’ this year! Make sure to check out more of Emily’s books to keep you reading until the end of the summer months.

Stephen King – The Institute

I only started reading Stephen King a few years ago and I was missing out beforehand. He truly is one of the best authors of our time not only in his storytelling but plot, characters, setting – just everything is so well thought out. This novel integrates together science-fiction, horror and thriller into one. I was in suspense the entire novel not knowing what was coming next. If you read only one book this year please make it this one.

Any novel by Coleen Hoover

If you haven’t heard of Colleen Hoover then you definitely have been living under a rock. The bestselling author has gained immense popularity in the past year with devouring her novels. I read three of her books in two days – if that doesn’t tell you how much of a an avid reader and fan I am, I don’t know what would.