Glenwinny Distillery Opens

Glenwinny Distillery, located near Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, has now opened with its launch party on Saturday 1st July. The event, held at The Dog & Duck Inn, Lisbellaw, featured some well-known faces from the hospitality and independent brewing scene in Ireland.

Founder Margaret Elliott-Tredinnick, one of the very few female distillery owners, shared that “through the distillery we hope to engage a new generation of whiskey drinkers who value innovation and social value as much as exciting flavours and creative packaging.”

The distillery will specialise in unique, small-scale productions of pot still Irish Whiskey. More information on the spirits, tours and tastings is available at www.glenwinny.com.

Full coverage in our July issue, on sale now!