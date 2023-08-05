posted on August 5th, 2023
Glenwinny Distillery Opens


Glenwinny Distillery, located near Enniskillen in County Fermanagh, has now opened with its launch party on Saturday 1st July. The event, held at The Dog & Duck Inn, Lisbellaw, featured some well-known faces from the hospitality and independent brewing scene in Ireland.

Founder Margaret Elliott-Tredinnick, one of the very few female distillery owners, shared that “through the distillery we hope to engage a new generation of whiskey drinkers who value innovation and social value as much as exciting flavours and creative packaging.”

The distillery will specialise in unique, small-scale productions of pot still Irish Whiskey. More information on the spirits, tours and tastings is available at  www.glenwinny.com.

Full coverage in our July issue, on sale now!

Louise Curry from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism and Gemma McCaffery at the launch of the Glenwinny Distillary in Lisbellaw
Andrew Pilgrim and Myrtle Shaw at the launch of the Glennwinny Distillery in Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh
John Tredinnick, Margaret Elliott-Tredinnick with Margaret and Jim Elliott at the Dog & Duck at the launch of Glennwinny Distillery in Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh