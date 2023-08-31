On Wednesday 28th June, an event was held at the Mayor’s Parlour in Antrim Civic Centre to raise awareness of the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers. This charity provides support to bereaved children of those serving in the military.

Emily Wilson, who organised the event, is the Vice Chairman of the London Debutante Season Junior Committee. At the age of just 15 Emily was the youngest person ever to be appointed to the Junior Committee and this was primarily due to her exceptional fundraising and an inspirational speech at the 2022 Queen Charlotte’s Ball.

Each year the London Season selects a children’s charity to support and this year it is Scotty’s Little Soldiers. As it is relatively unknown in this jurisdiction Emily has been attempting to raise money and awareness. To date she has being doing direct collections, has completed a 25K Triathlon Challenge and has been giving talks about the charity.

Full coverage in our August issue!