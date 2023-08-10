United For 20 Years

Three employees at Craigavon-based drinks firm United Wines have been recognised for their long service, having worked for the company for a combined total of 60 years. Transport Manager Arthur Watson (left) from Ards, Head of Finance Siobhan McSorley from Donaghmore, and Planning & Transport Supervisor Darren Lynn (right) from Craigavon were each presented with a commemorative plaque and a gift voucher from Managing Director Martin McAuley to mark 20 years’ service at the company’s County Armagh base. Founded in 1985, United Wines, a subsidiary of Heineken Ireland, is one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland. Operating from an 80,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon, with 55 staff on its books, United Wines distributes an extensive portfolio of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks from all around the world to more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples throughout the country.