A Penny for Penny

‘Little Bright Stars’ held a family fun day to raise funds for a member of their group, Penny Cunningham, who travels to New York this month to receive essential neurological treatment. Penny was born in 2016, a healthy baby who met all her developmental milestones, but at the age of two lost her mobility and speech after suffering from a virus which caused inflammation to her brain.

Plenty of fun was to be had with face-painting, crafts, messy play, dressing up and a picnic. Emma Hanna, creator of the ‘Everyone is Different’ books, also launched her new book ‘The Seagull Who Overcame His Fear’.

