Autumn Wardrobe Staples

By Rebecca Parker

Now we have officially entered the “ber” months our autumn wardrobes could maybe do with a little refresh. I have been trying to be more conscious when making new purchases as I try to create a more capsule wardrobe. I do still love a pattern but I find after a few wears I rarely choose them when picking an outfit. Vinted has become my new best friend as I try to clear some space before my wardrobe quite literally bursts. I have put together a little autumn style guide of pieces I love the look of for this coming season.

Striped Jumpers

Striped jumpers were huge last autumn/winter and they aren’t going anywhere this season. I got so much wear out of mine last year I think I might just have to purchase a new knit this year. I have spotted a few different ones but I am loving this turtleneck style jumper from H&M. It can be worn smart or casual making it the ultimate versatile piece and did I mention, it comes in two different colourways.

H&M Turtleneck Jumper – £37.99

Denim

Who doesn’t love a bit of denim, whether it be a jacket, shirt, jeans or skirt? Denim has been a trend all spring/summer with denim skirts making the ultimate comeback and it is here to stay as we head into the cooler months. I myself have never been brave enough to rock the ‘doube denim’ look but after having a nosey on Zara’s website at the weekend, I might just have to give it a go. They have some stunning denim pieces on offer which would be perfect for the autumn months.

Zara Z1975 Denim Jumpsuit – £49.99

Shackets/Overshirts

Shackets and overshirts have been on the go for the past few seasons now and I hope they “never go out of style” (if you’re a Swiftie – I hope you sang that). I have accumulated quite a few of these in my wardrobe but there’s definitely room for one more. Checked shackets previously were the must-have item but this year it seems to be more one-coloured which is great as they go with almost any outfit. I spied this grey wool shacket over on New Look which I think is just the perfect length as the weather changes and it gets a bit cooler.

New Look – Grey Wool Effect Double Pocket Shacket – £39.99

Uggs

This would not be an autumn style guide without including UGGS! I didn’t manage to get my hands on a pair last year and I was gutted so I’m definitely going to make the investment this year! Not only do they look great but imagine walking around in a pair of shoes/boots which feel like slippers all day – the DREAM! Now it’s just deciding between the boots or Tasmans – or both?

Ugg Tasman – £100

Ugg Ultra Mini Boot – £145

Trench Coats

If you are looking for a transitional staple piece to add to your wardrobe then you simply must invest in a trench coat. Trench coats were all the rage last year and they continue to be a popular fashion item in 2023. If the traditional long style of trench isn’t for you, brands are now bringing out cropped versions which look just as good!

Pull & Bear Short Trench Coat – £45.99

Knit Dresses

I am a dress/skirt girl at heart and one of my go-to looks for autumn is definitely a midi knit dress and my Dr Marten boots. There are quite a few knit dresses in my wardrobe now and I always get so much wear out of them, whether it be for work, heading out with friends. They can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion and most importantly they keep you warm during the chilly weather here in NI.

ASOS DESIGN super soft rib midi jumper dress – £32.00

Jeans

It is so hard to find a pair of jeans which fit nicely and I have spent years hunting for the perfect pair and I finally found them on Levi’s. The price tag had always put me off a little but they are worth every penny. I think I mention every time I do a fashion related post – if that isn’t testament to how much I love them then I don’t know what is! I might just have to invest in a new style for autumn.

Levi’s Baggy Dad Jean – £120.00

Slip Skirts

If you follow any fashion influencers you will have seen the slip skirt making an appearance. It can be so difficult to find a skirt which is the right length and shape. Satin skirts add a touch of class and elegance to any outfit – they can be worn with heels, boots or converse to create the ideal smart casual look. I can see this fashion item remaining a firm favourite from autumn through to the winter months, paired with a nice cosy knit piece.

River Island Brown Satin Maxi Skirt – £30.00

Dr Martens

Possibly my favourite and most worn item in my wardrobe is my Dr Marten boots (I may have three pairs – don’t judge!) I can’t wait for the autumn/winter months so I can wear them with everything. My most worn are definitely my black pair because they just go with everything! If you’re looking to invest in a good pair of boots this autumn, buy a pair of Dr Martens and they will last you a lifetime.

Dr Martens 1460 Pascal Virginia Leather Lace Up Boots – £169.00

Gilets

Thank goodness gilet season is back because I have missed mine! Gilets were all the hype last year and I was sucked in yet again and may have had to purchase one. I was always a short gilet girl but then the longline gilet was born and I can safely say I have been converted! I often find in the autumn months it’s still a tad too warm to be wearing my jumpers and a coat so a gilet is the perfect alternative. I loved the aviator gilet look last year and it is back once again! I found this absolute gem over on Urban Outfitters and it was instantly added to my basket after missing out on the Zara one last year (IYKYK)!

Urban Outfitters BDG Aviator Gilet – £69.00