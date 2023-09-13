BELFAST WHISKEY WEEK AWARDS TOAST INDUSTRY SUCCESSES

As part of Belfast Whiskey Week, the Irish Whiskey Awards were held on Saturday 29th July.

The awards ceremony took place at the Clayton Hotel, Belfast and rounded off the 5th Belfast Whiskey Week.

Celtic Whiskey Shop were the big winners on the night, taking home the awards for both ‘Distiller of the Year’ and “Wholesaler of the Year’.

Belfast Whiskey Week is a community-led initiative driven by a group of enthusiasts from Belfast Whiskey Club.

It was created as a platform for Belfast to reclaim its whiskey heritage, celebrate its distilling history as well as look forward to the exciting innovations and growth within the region.

