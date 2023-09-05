Businesses get set to support SistersIN leadership programme

Guests from the private, public and education sectors attended the launch of the SistersIN class of 2023/24 at Danske Bank’s Donegall Square West headquarters.

Up to 500 sixth form girls from 30 schools across Northern Ireland will be given the opportunity to take part in the second cohort of the unique leadership development programme.

Aisling Press, Managing Director of Personal Banking at Danske Bank, one of the programme’s Foundation Partners, said:

“The class of 2023 benefited from exposure to the different careers that exist today, introductions to the world of work and to female leaders who have shared their career journeys and personal leadership stories with them. As mentors we were absolutely blown away by these girls, and we’re excited to play our part in helping even more girls to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

www.sisters-in.org

