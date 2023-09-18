Down Royal a ‘sure bet’ this Christmas with festive casino night

Guests are being invited to place their bets this festive season at Down Royal. But this time it’s not horses which members of the public are being encouraged to wager on, but Roulette tables.

Now offering an array of events outside of traditional race days, Down Royal is hosting it’s first-ever Christmas party night in the prestigious Shortcross Gin Suite inspired by the James Bond classic, Casino Royale.

Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course meal with wine, casino tables, and the chance to dance the night away with a live band in the racecourse’s premium hospitality space overlooking the hallowed racetrack.

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager, Down Royal Racecourse commented: “We are delighted to be welcoming guests to Down Royal’s first-ever festive party outside of our traditional racing programme. Plans are well underway and we’re inviting groups of friends, families, or colleagues to don their ‘festive finest’ for what promises to be a very fun, atmospheric Christmas celebration.”

The event is announced as Down Royal opens the doors to its numerous event spaces across the racecourse for private hire and events. Kathryn continued: “Down Royal is a really unique venue with event spaces that can host from 10 to 500 guests, alongside open air expanses with the capacity to accommodate up to 7,000 people.

“Our versatile and flexible spaces enjoy unrivalled views over the racecourse and surrounding countryside so we really do have the facilities to suit every kind of event.

“We are delighted that our spaces beyond the racecourse are now available to local organisations and businesses who are looking to host an event, be it a gala dinner or a large-scale conference, in a unique setting which nestles amongst some of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful countryside only a few minutes from Belfast.”

For further details on the event spaces available at Down Royal visit downroyal.com/events-sponsorship.

Down Royal’s Christmas Party Night will take place on Friday 8 December 2023. Tickets and details are available at downroyal.com. Dress to impress!