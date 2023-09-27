Downpatrick Races

August Bank Holiday Monday saw yet another great Ladies’ Day with style and fashion at the popular Downpatrick Racecourse. Downpatrick is Ireland’s oldest racecourse and renowned for its friendly atmosphere and themed race days.

There was a great entry of style contestants, all of whom received a complimentary goodie bag from the racecourse and style sponsor – Helen McBurney Skincare.

The judging panel was comprised of former Miss Northern Ireland, Lauren Leckey, Helen McBurney of Helen McBurney Skincare and UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine. Faith Amond from Co Carlow won the Most Appropriately Dressed Lady competition with Richard Douglas winning the Best Dressed Gentleman.

Full coverage in our September issue!