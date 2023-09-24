From Catwalk To Closet

Our ‘Girl About Town’, Nuala Meenahan tells us all about The Belfast One Fashion Show.

We’ve been waiting all summer for The Belfast One Fashion Show to return to Belfast City Hall and last month the popular fashion experience hosted by Belfast One BID came back with a bang.

Presented by fashion stylist and radio personality Rebecca McKinney, over 50 retailers throughout Belfast City Centre showcased new-season collections.

The show kicked off with a Barbie-inspired opening to the delight of nearly 350 fashion fans including our favourite weather forecaster and TV presenter Cecilia Daly.

Award-winning hairdresser Andrew Mulvenna and his team and Charlotte Tilbury made sure models were runway ready with new season hair and makeup tips shared with the audience.

Showcasing a mix of new-season fashion trends and styles for all ages, all budgets and body shapes, participating retailers included Marks & Spencer, Next, Primark, Phase Eight, Mint Velvet, Jigsaw plus many more.

Every guest received a fashion show goodie bag stuffed with treats including a £10 Belfast city centre gift card, city centre offers and giveaways!

I’m certain Cecilia Daly would agree – the forecast is set to be a fabulous season of fashion!

