Galgorm celebrates World Wellness Weekend with stellar line up of free events this September

Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s luxury premier hotel, will host a series of free health and wellness workshops for its staff, guests and the wider community from 15th-17thSeptember as part of this year’s World Wellness Weekend celebrations, taking place in 140 countries across the globe.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art spa facilities and unrivalled commitment to wellness practices and spa treatments, Galgorm’s very own Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations, is a driving force behind this year’s events, having been appointed World Wellness Weekend Ambassador for Ireland.

On Saturday 16th September, The Cool FM Roadshow will be on the grounds of Galgorm from 10am – 12 noon, inviting members of the community to come along and sample the stellar line up of free workshops and events on offer, sponsored by Ballygowan. Set in the tranquil surroundings of the hotel, come along with friends or enjoy a solo Saturday morning embracing self-care, surrounded by like-minded individuals. Tickets are available on Galgorm’s website: galgorm.com/wellnessweekend.

Events include spin classes, boot camp, yoga classes, pop-up spa mini treatments and pitch and putt golf. This World Wellness Weekend work up a sweat to destress, or relax and unwind with mindful practices. Whatever wellness means to you, there is something for everyone to get involved in and it’s absolutely free!

Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations at Galgorm and World Wellness Weekend Ambassador for Ireland said:

“It’s been a pleasure to join the Ambassador Programme for World Wellness Weekend and a very natural fit – as here at Galgorm, wellness and mindful practices are at the heart of everything we do.

“I’m delighted that Galgorm will be a host venue for this year’s World Wellness Weekend activities with a full line up of workshops taking place for our team, guests and members of the community. We would encourage everyone to come along for the morning and take the opportunity to enjoy some much-needed time for self-care and why not bring along your family and friends to support you through the workshops – it’s guaranteed to be a fun morning for everyone involved.”

World Wellness Weekend aims to inspire and empower people to make healthier choices and enjoy an active lifestyle with family and friends. This event founded in partnership with the United Nations Global Sustainability Index, will be celebrated in more than 140 countries across the globe from Friday 15th – Sunday 17th September.

Taking place just before the Equinox (when daytime and nighttime are equal) to symbolise work / life harmony, World Wellness Weekend aims to inspire and empower people to make healthier choices and enjoy an active lifestyle with family and friends.

For more information on this year’s World Wellness Weekend activities or to book your place on the taster sessions, please visit: www.galgorm.com/wellnessweekend.

Head of Spa – Tara Moore

Galgorm Resort & Spa