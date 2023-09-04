Introducing Hive Cancer Support

The Pink Ladies Cancer Support group is thrilled to announce its rebranding as Hive Cancer Support. Under the new collective name, all segments of the organisation, which include Pink Ladies, Pink Panthers and HUGS (Helping You Get Stronger) Carers Support Group, are now united under one banner.

This will reinforce the strength and unity of the Cancer support community. The rebrand was announced at the celebrations to mark 18 years since the organisation was founded, which took place at the City Hotel on 21st July.

