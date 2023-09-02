posted on September 2nd, 2023
John Hewitt International Summer School


Inspired by the renowned poet, art historian, collector and political activist – John Hewitt – the prestigious summer school features a diverse range of talks, discussions, readings and performances from leading contributors to the world of arts, politics and current affairs.

This included a talk with former Irish Diplomat, Bobby McDonagh and authors Andrew and Lee Child. 

Tony Kennedy, Chair John Hewitt Society and Bobby McDonagh, former Diplomat, at the Opening Address by Bobby McDonagh at the John Hewitt Summer School
Market Place Theatre Armagh
24 July 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Market Place Theatre Armagh
24 July 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Una Monaghan, Bobby, Joe Garvey, Aideen Colleran, Maureen Garvey and Mary McDonagh with Rory Eoin and Patrick at the Opening Address by Bobby McDonagh at the John Hewitt Summer School
Lee Child and Andrew Child in conversation with Stuart Neville at the John Hewitt Summer School
