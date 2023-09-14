Korean War 70th Anniversary

Wreaths were laid by Northern Ireland veterans to mark the 70-year anniversary since the Korean War armistice.

Lance Corporal Albert Morrow and Captain Basil Singleton, who served as Lance Bombardier during the Korean war, were in attendance with their families.

Members of the Korean community in Northern Ireland also turned up to express their thanks to the veterans.

In June 1950, with the support of China and the Soviet Union, North Korea launched an attack on South Korea across the 38th parallel. South Korea was supported by the United States and allied countries.

After three years of war, in July 1953, an armistice was signed by the two sides at Panmunjom which left Korea divided as it had been in 1950.

