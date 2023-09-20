Ladbrokes retains top rights on Down Royal Festival Racecard

Betting operator reaffirms investment in Northern Ireland racing as headline sponsor at annual Festival of Racing

Down Royal is under starters orders for the most prestigious fixture in its racing calendar with Ladbrokes, one of the world’s leading betting and gaming operators, retaining title naming rights.

On Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th November, the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing will see the retail bookmaker strengthen its relationship with Down Royal as they return for the 5th year as headline sponsor.

The Festival will see top runners and riders from the UK, Ireland and beyond compete at Northern Ireland’s premier racecourse, with a host of complimentary entertainment available on both days.

Racing fans are getting their betting slips ready for the Bottlegreen Grade 3 Hurdle on Friday 3rd and the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase on Saturday 4th, while socialites will also be able to enjoy the glitz and glamour of Ladies Day.

The long-established programme of racing has an esteemed list of celebrated past runners, including great chasers such as Kauto Star, Beef or Salmon, The Listener, Looks Like Trouble, Florida Pearl and Don Cossack. And with a total prize fund over the two days of €425,000, the title races are sure to lure a strong field over both days.

Emma Meehan, CEO at Down Royal said: “Ladbrokes has been a huge advocate for horse racing in Northern Ireland over the last number of years, with continuous investment into the sport, as well as Down Royal. This support is essential to our operations and we’re delighted to be welcoming a brand which shares a genuine passion for horse racing back to Down Royal.

“The Ladbrokes Festival is the pinnacle of our calendar of racing and our opportunity to have the best trainers, horses and jockeys in the sport of national hunt racing at Down Royal. Last year’s Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase saw Grand National and Gold Cup winning jockey Rachael Blackmore ride Envoi Allen to victory in a thrilling finish. We’re looking forward to more top-class racing this time around.”

Nicola McGeady, Ladbrokes Head of PR added: “Ladbrokes is once again proud to be partnering with Down Royal as a demonstration of our commitment to the racing industry. The Ladbrokes Festival is a highlight on the racing calendar and we can’t wait to see what this year’s renewal brings.”

The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing takes place on 3rd and 4th November. Gates open at 11am. General admission is £20, children under 14 go free. For full details or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.