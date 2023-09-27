LOVE AT FIRST BITE AS TAYTO JOINS DERRY HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL

Tayto Fright Bites named official snack partner of Halloween Carnival Parade

Tayto, Northern Ireland’s favourite crisps, has joined forces with Europe’s largest Halloween festival, Derry Halloween, to provide a packet of Tayto Fright Bites for almost 800 volunteers who will take part in the Halloween Carnival Parade on October 31st.

Tayto Fright Bites are the official snack partner of the Halloween Carnival Parade, explained Elly Hunter, Marketing Director, Tayto: “Limited edition Tayto Fright Bites are only available in the run up to Halloween so we thought they would make the perfect snack to keep the Carnival Parade volunteers going throughout the colourful festivities.

“Tayto Fright Bites, which are salt and vinegar flavoured, have been selling fast across Northern Ireland in the run up to Halloween. You could say that it’s love at first bite for Tayto fans.

“We hear that this year’s festival will be packed with folklore, history, fabulous illuminations, aerial performance, pyrotechnics and music, so we hope everyone has a spooktacular time. Everyone at Tayto would like to wish the organisers a wickedly good event.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “I was delighted to meet Mr Tayto today and show him around the City. He was very impressed and when I told him about our world-famous Halloween celebrations, he promised to swap the tricks for treats and send some special Fright Bites to share with all the participants in this year’s Halloween Carnival Parade. We are so looking forward to the celebrations and I want to extend my thanks to Tayto for supporting this year’s festival.”