Maven Opens Unique Home Store

Furniture store Maven, co-founded by sisters Catherine and Patricia McGinnis, marks its 10th year in business by transforming historic premises into Ireland’s go-to destination for those in search of beautiful and functional, design-led furniture to enhance their homes.

Having opened its first store on Maryville Avenue in 2013, Maven has closed that chapter and unlocked the former Bank of Ireland’s doors, welcoming customers into an interior lover’s paradise.

The new space has gone through significant restoration works, and celebrates the integrity of the original B1 listed building whilst adding sleek Maven modern touches, providing the perfect shopping backdrop.

Full coverage in our August issue!