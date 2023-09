The Marquess of Downshire (Commanding Officer HFG and Constable of Hillsborough Fort) with around 20 guests including the Lord Lieutenant for Co Down visited the Hillsborough Fort Guard on Sunday 23rd July.

A short parade was held at the North Gate of the Fort, which was followed by a talk on the history of the HF Guard Est 1660 and the Fort Est 1630.

Full coverage in our August issue!