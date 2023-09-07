Project Fashion

Amidst the breath-taking scenery of The Culloden Hotel, attendees were greeted by a Schweppes drinks reception and live music by The Jazzmeisters.

MD of Hastings Hotels James McGinn hosted the event that celebrated slow fashion, spotlighting creations from local talents AH Designs, Anastacia McGivern, Jack Murphy Jewellers, Taylor Yates, Blush Boutique, and Grainne Maher.

ACA models Lucy, Jools, Keely, Ruby, Zara and Beckie took to the catwalk showcasing the magic of investing in forever pieces that form the foundation of a timeless wardrobe.

The hair was styled by Bridgeen King and makeup by Belfast Darlings of Charlotte Tilbury.

Media Partner – Ulster Tatler

Full coverage in our September issue, on sale Friday!