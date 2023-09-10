Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club Annual Regatta

The Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club held their annual regatta on Saturday 12th August.

The action-packed day commenced with the cadet regatta for the junior sailors and prize-giving in the morning.

This was followed by the regatta racing across all fleets, afternoon tea in the marquee and a brass band on the lawn.

The prize-giving was held at 5pm and the festivities continued into the evening with members and guests enjoying a regatta dinner and entertainment in the clubhouse.

Full coverage in our September issue, on sale now!