posted on September 1st, 2023
Saddles at the ready


Saintfield Horse Show Press/Sponsor Reception was launched in style on Thursday 20th August, kindly hosted by Downpatrick Race Course in the magnificent Brownlow Suite.

Guests were warmly welcomed by Horse Show Director Joan Cunningham and Downpatrick Race Course Manager Richard Lyttle.

The Show takes place on Saturday 26th August at Gerry McPolin’s Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch.

The schedule will be online and entries can now be made.

www.saintfieldhorseshow.com 

Full coverage in our August issue!

Megan Hamill and Joan Cunningham with Olivia and Karlie Stewart at the launch of Saintfield Horse Show
Downpatrick Racecouse Downpatrick Co.Down
20 July 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Iona McCreery, Mandy Pryce and Elma Mewberry at the launch of Saintfield Horse Show
Downpatrick Racecouse Downpatrick Co.Down
20 July 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
Olivia Stewart, Megan Hamill, Peter Stewart, Cllr Gareth Sharvin, Deputy Chair Newry Mourne and Down; Joan Cunningham Saintfield Horse Show; Gerry McPolin, Noel Chance and Karlie Stewart at the launch of Saintfield Horse Show
Downpatrick Racecouse Downpatrick Co.Down
20 July 2023
CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com