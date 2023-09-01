Saddles at the ready

Saintfield Horse Show Press/Sponsor Reception was launched in style on Thursday 20th August, kindly hosted by Downpatrick Race Course in the magnificent Brownlow Suite.

Guests were warmly welcomed by Horse Show Director Joan Cunningham and Downpatrick Race Course Manager Richard Lyttle.

The Show takes place on Saturday 26th August at Gerry McPolin’s Downpatrick Road, Ballynahinch.

The schedule will be online and entries can now be made.

www.saintfieldhorseshow.com

Full coverage in our August issue!