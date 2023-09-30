Saintfield Horse Show was due to take place on Saturday 26th August but unfortunately had to be relocated at the last minute to Knockagh View Equestrian Centre in Greenisland. Show Director Joan Cunningham commented, “Everyone rallied round to help and the show very successfully continued with all the usual horse and pony classes.”

The show featured many championships such as: The Downpatrick Race Course Race Horse to Riding Horse, The Ulster Tatler Ladies Side Saddle Championship and The H & J Martin Supreme Show Championship.

