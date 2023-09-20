Seasonal Autumn Fair event takes place in Botanic Gardens this weekend

Celebrate the change in seasons at the Autumn Fair in Botanic Gardens this weekend.

Organised by Belfast City Council, the top event takes place on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 September from 12.30pm to 6pm daily.

Both young and old will be treated to lots of fun-filled activities, live music, food and more.



Among the highlights is the Autumn Flower Show, showcasing spectacular prize-winning autumnal blooms and floral art displays, as well as a display of giant seasonal vegetables.

A variety of food and craft stalls will be selling arty delights and local produce, and the Sustainable Living Emporium will be showcasing sustainable fashion and lifestyle choices.

There will be plenty of free family-friendly activities to enjoy over the weekend including bouncy castles, balloon modelling, facepainting, autumn themed arts and crafts, sports games, bubble bike, walkabout acts and pumpkin carving.

There will also be a funfair zone including Tea Cup and Safari Train rides, as well as a Bungee Trampoline.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy, said: “The Autumn Fair is one of our top seasonal events where we get to celebrate the best that nature has produced, as well as all the fun of the fair with live music, food and crafts and fun activities for young and old to enjoy.

“Come along and help us mark the change of season in the city and enjoy Botanic Gardens’ other top attractions – the Palm House and Tropical Ravine, while you’re there.”



For further information, visit https://www.belfastcity.gov.uk/events/autumn-fair