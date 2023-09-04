Sense Does Strictly

Sense Northern Ireland, the charity which supports adults and children who are deaf, blind or with complex needs, ran the first ever Strictly Come Dancing for disabled people in the UK and Ireland.

Calum Best was VIP guest at the sell-out event, which took place in The Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Q Radio’s Ibe Sessay was the compere and judges were NVTV’s Robin Elliott, Q Radio Breakfast Show host Amy McGuckin, former Miss Great Britain Gemma Garrett, and former Big Brother contestant and Downtown presenter Ashleigh Coyle.

Over £25,000 was raised for the charity on the night.

Full coverage in our August issue!