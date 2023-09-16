On Saturday 5th August Councillor Ryan Murphy, Lord Mayor of Belfast, hosted a reception for 30 Soroptimist International ladies from USA, Germany, Norway, Australia, France and Canada who were touring Ireland following a Soroptimist International Convention in Dublin which was attended by 1700 delegates.

The ladies were joined at a reception by SI Regional President Barbara Carlisle, joint President SI Belfast Avril Downey and members of SI Belfast, SI Bangor and SI Lisburn.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working to transform the lives of women and girls. With a network of around 66,000 club members in 120 countries, Soroptimist International works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls.

