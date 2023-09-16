posted on September 16th, 2023
Featured in:

Soroptimist International


On Saturday 5th August Councillor Ryan Murphy, Lord Mayor of Belfast, hosted a reception for 30 Soroptimist International ladies from USA, Germany, Norway, Australia, France and Canada who were touring Ireland following a Soroptimist International Convention in Dublin which was attended by 1700 delegates.

The ladies were joined at a reception by SI Regional President Barbara Carlisle, joint President SI Belfast Avril Downey and members of SI Belfast, SI Bangor and SI Lisburn.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working to transform the lives of women and girls. With a network of around 66,000 club members in 120 countries, Soroptimist International works at a local, national and international level to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy with Rae de Gabriele
Marie Burns
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy