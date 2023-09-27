YAZOO GETS NI KIDS BACK TO SCHOOL

Lunchbox sized, calcium rich YAZOO ‘parent’s best friend’

YAZOO Kids, the iconic number 1 brand of flavoured milk drink in the UK*, is celebrating back to school and half term by reminding parents that YAZOO Kids is a lunchbox friendly, calcium and vitamin rich drink, suitable for growing primary school children.

Deborah Campbell, Principal Controller for GM Marketing, YAZOO’s Distribution partner for Ireland, said: “The lunchbox-sized YAZOO Kids cartons are great as a little pick me up between meals and as they have no added sugar, are a natural source of calcium and vitamin B2, rich in protein and with no artificial sweeteners or flavours, they are the perfect milk treat for primary school kids.

“As YAZOO Kids does not need to be kept in the fridge, it means that parents can rest easy knowing their children will get a calcium-rich treat that contains the same sugar as a glass of semi-skimmed milk, also making it HFSS compliant. YAZOO Kids really is a parent’s best friend. Our packaging now contains 84.9% less plastic as part of our overall aim to make our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

The autumn period is a key occasion for milk drinks, continued Deborah: “YAZOO Kids is available in Strawberry, Banana and Chocolate 200ml cartons and are the perfect size for little hands, with just enough yummy milk to settle rumbling tummies.

“Over the coming weeks, YAZOO Kids plans to roll-out a country-wide campaign, visiting shopping centers across Northern Ireland as well as a prize giveaway on Q Radio; all supported with PR and influencer outreach”, explained Deborah.

The YAZOO Kids crew will be at the Abbey Centre, Belfast, on Saturday 30th September and Foyleside, Derry~Londonderry on 7th October, where free samples will be available as well as some fun activities for youngsters.

“We also plan to give away a family prize online so look out for that as you could enjoy a day out at Emerald Park, Belfast Zoo, Let’s Go Hydro, Todd’s Leap, and more. Plus, there will be other chances to win with Q Radio too”, concluded Deborah.