Calibro Announces Corporate Partnership With Mental Health And Wellbeing Charity Inspire

Calibro Workspace is delighted to announce its new charity partnership with mental health charity Inspire Wellbeing. Inspire Wellbeing is an all-island charity and social enterprise whose aim is to enhance wellbeing across all aspects of people’s lives. Inspire work together with people living with mental ill health, intellectual disability, autism and addictions to provide support both in the community and workplace.

The partnership will see Calibro and Inspire work closely together to provide Calibro’s clients with essential workplace mental health services. This innovative partnership will include workplace wellbeing audits, specialist mental health training and access to Inspire’s bespoke online employee support platform.

Ronnie Crawford, Managing Director of Calibro Workspace commented,

“Employee wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do at Calibro and for many years we have seen firsthand the positive impact considered office design can have on employee wellbeing. However, we also wanted to take another step forward in supporting our clients, and their employees, and that’s where our partnership with Inspire Wellbeing will come into play. We are aiming to provide a workplace wellbeing support system as part of our aftercare service, and working alongside Inspire Wellbeing will provide this opportunity.

We are extremely passionate about improving mental health in the workplace and look forward to working with Inspire Wellbeing to implement this initiative across Ireland.”

Alex Bunting Director of Inspire Therapeutic and Wellbeing services:

“Inspire are extremely happy to enter into a partnership with Calibro, a partner that truly aligns with our mission of ‘Wellbeing for All’. Inspire are very excited by the ethos of Calibro and the thought they put into designing workplaces and spaces that consider the wellbeing of those who work in and use these spaces. As a leading provider of mental health and wellbeing services we are very aligned with the key role working and living environments play in all our lives. Inspire look forward to seeing how we can support Calibro by auditing the needs of their customers, helping to highlight areas for development and ongoing support.”

The partnership will also see both parties come together to host a series of events covering topics around enhancing mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, in collaboration with subject matter experts. The first event will be held on November 30th, at the MCS Group’s office in The Ewart. More details to come. To register your interest in upcoming events, complete this form.

Sarah McCusker and Managing Director Ronnie Crawford and Inspire Wellbeing’s Danielle Sheridan and Alex Bunting.

Some of the Calibro Workspace team.