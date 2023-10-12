Competition launched in search for Belfast’s most talented buskers

McEnaneys Bar launches inaugural ‘Battle of the Buskers’ competition with a prize package worth over £10k

Belfast’s busking performers and solo street musicians are being challenged to take to the stage and showcase their musical talents withthe launch of the inaugural ‘Battle of the Buskers’ Competition.

The brand-new competition, co-ordinated by McEnaneys Bar in West Belfast, will see emerging young solo artists face off in a series of live heats as they compete for a prize package worth over £10,000.

The prize package will include a brand-new Fender Stratocaster guitar and Boss Katana amplifier, as well as an airtime package with Juice radio worth over £1,500.

The winner will also secure a residency at McEnaneys Bar, The Balmoral Hotel in Belfast and Millies Public House & Kitchen inDunmurry.

The knock-out style competition format will see contestants showcase their talents to a live audience at McEnaney’s Bar who will vote for their favourite acts.

The Grand Final, scheduled to take place on Friday 15th December 2023, will be contested by the top two musicians from the live knock-out stages to be crowned the ‘Battle of the Buskers’ Champion.

The Battle of The Buskers competition is sponsored by McEnaneys Bar, Juice Radio, Anjo Wines and Diageo.

Sean Shivers, General Manager at McEnaneys Bar, said: “We’re thrilled to launch the ‘Battle of the Buskers’ competition and set the stage for Belfast’s most talented buskers to shine.

“The competition aims to celebrate the incredible diversity and passion that thrives within our local busking community and shine a spotlight on our vibrant and diverse music scene.

“It’s always exciting to see new talent come through the doors of McEnaneys, and we’re inviting solo street musicians from across the province to take to our stage and be in with a chance of winning our inaugural ‘Battle of the Buskers’ competition.

“Whether you’ve been performing for years or are just beginning to find your voice, we invite you to sign-up and share your musical talents with us and use the competition as a stepping stone towards an exciting musical career.”