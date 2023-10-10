Lisburn Rotary Club Golf Day

On Thursday 7th September, the Rotary Club of Lisburn held their 13th Annual Charity Golf Day at Lisburn Golf Club.

This year the main beneficiaries are The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity and Action Mental Health.

It was a fantastic day out and the sun shone for all the keen golfers.

The event was a huge success and an incredible £20k was raised.

A huge thank you must go to Lisburn Golf Club for the use of their wonderful facilities and all the people who helped to organise the event.

Full coverage in our October issue!