NI beer lovers say ‘salud’ to Spain’s number one lager Cruzcampo

Craigavon-based United Wines launches Cruzcampo in Northern Ireland market

LOCAL beer enthusiasts have good reason to celebrate following the news that local drinks company United Wines is launching Spain’s best-selling draught lager Cruzcampo here in Northern Ireland.

Described as a ‘well-balanced’ lager (4.4% ABV), Cruzcampo originated in Sevilla more than 119 years ago and is one of Spain’s most iconic and beloved beer brands, with a devoted following worldwide.

Now Craigavon-based United Wines, one of the biggest drinks distributors on the island of Ireland, is giving the Northern Ireland public a chance to enjoy an authentic taste of Spain with the introduction of the country’s most popular draught beer.

Recent years has seen the demand for Spanish lager grow massively across the UK. With growth now standing at 73% year on year, one in every five pints sold across the UK is now from Spain.

Given the rapid rise of Spanish beer, United Wines Managing Director Martin McAuley is confident that the popularity Cruzcampo enjoys in its home country will be replicated in Northern Ireland.

“We are really excited to bring Spain’s number one draught beer to Northern Ireland,” said Martin.

“Spanish beers form a vibrant part of the growing ‘world lager’ market and Cruzcampo’s commitment to quality and tradition aligns perfectly with our mission to offer our customers the very best.

“With almost half (43%) of premium and world lager growth since Covid coming from Spanish brands, we see an opportunity to launch Cruzcampo as an affordable trade-up option for lager drinkers in Northern Ireland who love to explore new brands and discover new experiences,” he added.

In Andalucia, where it originated, Cruzcampo accounts for a staggering 70% of all draught lager sales. The brand offers a range of beer styles to suit every palate, from its classic Cruzcampo Pilsner to its bold Cruzcampo Gran Reserva.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, United Wines On Trade Key Account Manager, is delighted to see the brand make its debut in the Northern Ireland market, where it will be available in draught, bottle and can format.

“We are thrilled to introduce Cruzcampo to Northern Ireland and, with the increasing popularity of Spanish beers, we have hit the market at just the right time,“ said Matthew.

“Cruzcampo is part of the Heineken portfolio of brands which is dedicated to delivering exceptional products to consumers, and we’re confident that together we can help beer lovers in Northern Ireland expand their horizons with a true taste of the Mediterranean sun.

“Not only is it a lovely refreshing pint, at an affordable price, it comes in a stunning and iconic pint glass that I’m sure will be in big demand and really stand out in bars across the province,” he added.