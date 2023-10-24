Nightcap Event Group Raises a Glass to a Decade

Nightcap Event Group has celebrated its tenth successful year in business despite recent reports of a slowdown in the sector across the region.

The company, which employs over 300 part and full-time people, marked the occasion with a celebratory event late last month at Belfast Castle after securing its latest contract as the drinks hospitality provider for the landmark venue.

Founded in 2013 by Declan Holmes and Dean McFarland, both of whom have vast experience in the hospitality industry, Nightcap Event Group began as a mobile bartending service for private and business clients across Northern Ireland.

The company has since evolved as the sector continues to change and it now offers bartending services for festivals, large corporate events and wedding, in addition to consultancy services, event management and event organisation.

For more information on Nightcap Event Group, visit nightcapeventgroup.com.

Full coverage in our October issue!