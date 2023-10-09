Prize Distribution at Victoria College

On the 28th of September, Victoria College celebrated a wide range of academic and extra-curricular achievements at their annual Prize Distribution Ceremony.

Pupils, parents, carers and family members were joined by staff, invited guests and Governors to share in this special afternoon recognising the talent, success and development of the pupils across curricular and extra-curricular domains.

Guest of Honour, past pupil, Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, distributed prizes and engaged the audience with her celebratory and motivational speech, encouraging everyone to make the most of each and every opportunity.

