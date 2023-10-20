Tribute Evening to Betty Scott MBE

On Thursday 28th September a tribute evening was held in honour of Betty Scott BEM at the Ulster Reform Club, Belfast.

Over one hundred people were in attendance to pay tribute to Betty who died in 2019.

Betty was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s 2016 Birthday honours list for charitable services after a lifetime of service to many charitable causes ranging from children with disabilities to the arts.

Betty will be fondly remembered for her vivacity, style, enthusiasm and dedicated charity work.

