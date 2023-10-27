Wellington College Prize Day 2023

The College Prize Day took place on Friday 29th September to recognise and celebrate the successes and achievements of pupils, both past and present.

The guest speaker was Mr David Hopley, a former pupil of Annadale Grammar School (which merged with Carolan Grammar School to form Wellington College in 1988).

Mr Hopley, a retired barrister and King’s Counsel, regaled the audience with his experience of his own school and career and provided valuable and insightful advice to the young people in the audience.

Full coverage in our October issue, on sale now!